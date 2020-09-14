Advertisement

Blocks Arrive in Helsinki for First New Swan Hellenic Expedition Ship

Blocks for Swan Hellenic Newbuild

Helsinki Shipyard is quickly progressing through the building stages for the first of two new expedition newbuilds for Swan Hellenic.

On Saturday the shipyard loaded the first blocks of the vessel in Klaipeda.

On Monday, the blocks arrived in Helsinki.

Swan Hellenic Ship

Swan Hellenic is building two state-of-the-art expedition ships are being built in Helsinki aimed at providing 152 guests an elegant, intimate and personal onboard experience delivered by 120 warm, friendly and knowledgeable staff, according to a statement.

The first ship will set sail for Antarctica in November 2021, the second will be launched in April 2022.

