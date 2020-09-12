New Royal Caribbean Ship Gets Updated Livery with Huge Name

The Odyssey of the Seas will debut an updated hull livery for Royal Caribbean International when she debuts into service next April.

The company has elected to debut a new look with a large name adorned on the hull of the Quantum-Ultra class vessel, with the O alone measuring 11.2 meters in height according to the shipbuilder, Meyer Werft.

The ship name will run 87.4 meters down each side of the ship.

It's the second new look for Royal Caribbean in the last decade. The Quantum of the Seas, launched in 2014, debuted a new hull color template for the company, with a light blue hull.