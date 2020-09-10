Advertisement

MHA to Host Protocols For Marine Hotel Webinar

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) will host a webinar on Sept. 23 as cruise line vendors will take center stage to highlight how they are helping operators get back into service in a safe and smart manner.

The not-for-profit MHA will host the members only webinar on Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, with vendors taking part in the Protocols for Marine Hotel theme.

Topics covered will include global guidelines and regulations; what new products and services are in demand and opportunities for suppliers to partner on new protocol and infection prevention strategies.

