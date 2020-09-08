Advertisement

Cruise Industry News Launches Return to Service Publication

Return to Service

Return to Service by Cruise Industry News is now available as a complimentary download as the industry begins to mount its comeback to guest operations.

The 84-page special edition magazine has been printed and shipped and highlights the return to service, with in-depth reporting profiling cruise line strategies at Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Windstar and others. 

The latest technologies are on also display in Return to Service as key cruise industry vendors and technology partners show off their latest products and innovations to ensure a healthy and smart operating environment. 

In addition, readers can find a timeline of 2020's events, an updated close-in look at the 2020 and 2021 orderbook, and more. 

Click here to download your copy today.

