Princess Reveals Five Ship Lineup for Australia Season

Princess Cruises has unveiled a five-ship lineup for its 2021-2022 Australia season, including the debut of the Coral Princess and Royal Princess in the local market.

The premium brand will offer 95 different departure dates with homeport options in Brisbane and Sydney starting in late 2021.

Brisbane will see the Coral Princess homeport and the Royal Princess and Emerald Princess will sail from Sydney. Other ships include the Sapphire Princess sailing from Melbourne and the Pacific Princess in Australia as well.

"The first of the cruises being offered are still a year away and two years for the last voyages in the season. We know that many of our guests wish to cruise again when the time is right and it is important that we have options available so that they can plan to resume holidaying at sea. Our new itineraries will give our Australian guests some holiday inspiration for the time when we will all be able to travel again,” said Stuart Allison, senior vice president Asia-Pacific for Princess Cruises.