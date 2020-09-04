MSC Launches Big Labor Day Sale

MSC Cruises USA is launching a Labor Day sale, giving guests a 2021 Caribbean cruise vacation with added perks including shipboard credit, balcony staterooms at interior rates and kids sail free on select sailings, according to a press release.

From September 3 – September 17, 2020, cruisers can take advantage of the special Labor Day promotion and choose from any three-, four-, or seven-night 2021 cruise sailing to the Caribbean and The Bahamas aboard the MSC Seaside, MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia, or MSC Armonia.

All guests booking through the Labor Day promotion will receive a shipboard credit of up to $300 per stateroom, based on length of the cruise and category of stateroom booked, and families will benefit with a kids sail free offer on most sailings.

In addition, to celebrate MSC's new homeport, guests booking sailings on MSC Seaside or MSC Divina from Port Canaveral will qualify for a free balcony upgrade in which they get a balcony stateroom at an interior rate.

“We’ve seen strong interest in 2021 Caribbean sailings as guests are looking forward to future vacations with their family and getting back to sea. With MSC Cruises’ Labor Day sale, guests can plan their next vacation — with a choice of four distinct cruise ships sailing the Caribbean in 2021 — and benefit from added value, including shipboard credits that can be spent on the onboard perks of their choice,” said Ken Muskat, EVP and chief operating officer of MSC Cruises USA. “In addition to a great offer, our guests have expressed that flexibility is also extremely important to them as they book their next vacation. With the recent launch of Total CruiseFlex, our guests can feel confident that if for any reason they need to cancel and move their booked cruise to a different ship or sail date they can easily make the change up to 48 hours before their cruise.”