Advertisement

Spirit of Adventure Navigates Ems River in Classic Conveyance

Spirit of Adventure

Saga's new Spirit of Adventure is inching closer to her November debut following a successful conveyance on the Ems River.

Saga's second newbuild, a 1,000-guest ship, departed Meyer Werft earlier in the week and is now in Emden, the Netherlands, where final outfitting and sea trials are set to take place.

As is tradition, the ship essentially sailed backwards on the river with the assistance of multiple tugboats. 

The ship was originally set to start her revenue service in August. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has been delayed until early November.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report