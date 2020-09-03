Spirit of Adventure Navigates Ems River in Classic Conveyance

Saga's new Spirit of Adventure is inching closer to her November debut following a successful conveyance on the Ems River.

Saga's second newbuild, a 1,000-guest ship, departed Meyer Werft earlier in the week and is now in Emden, the Netherlands, where final outfitting and sea trials are set to take place.

As is tradition, the ship essentially sailed backwards on the river with the assistance of multiple tugboats.

The ship was originally set to start her revenue service in August. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has been delayed until early November.