Galveston Resumes Full Operations After Hurricane Laura

The Port of Galveston has announced that it remains open for business, providing maritime-related jobs and economic benefits for the region following Hurricane Laura.

“We have an exceptional emergency response team that worked diligently with the U.S. Coast Guard to assure the safety of the port’s property and its people. We were ready to resume operations immediately following the Captain of the Port (COTP) declaring it safe to do so. All port business activities are running normal at this time,” said CEO and Port Director Rodger Rees in a prepared statement.

Currently, all terminals are open and fully operational with several ships scheduled to call at the port this weekend including a grain and wind ship. Additionally, four lay ships are also scheduled to berth at the port for short-term services, such as supplies and inspections.

The port ceased all operations on Tuesday afternoon following the COTP setting port condition Yankee (hurricane) due to heavy weather conditions from Hurricane Laura that were expected to impact the immediate area. The port remained fully closed on Wednesday and reopened partially at noon on Thursday to allow tenants and users to inspect their facilities.

Friday morning the port was open for business as usual.

Friday morning also brought about an additional operation for the port team- lending a helping hand to our neighbors affected by Hurricane Laura’s landfall. The port joined the Lighthouse Family Church relief effort by collecting donations of items such as water, food, clothing, toiletries and other essential items.

Galveston is homeport to Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International ships year-round and Disney Cruise Line seasonally.

 

