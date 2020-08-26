Carnival Corporation Releases 2019 Annual Sustainability Report

Carnival Corporation has released its 10th annual sustainability report, developed in accordance to the high standards of the Global Reporting Initiative, the company said, in a press release.

Titled "Sustainability from Ship to Shore," the report is available on the company's newly redesigned sustainability website at www.CarnivalSustainability.com.

In 2019, Carnival Corporation said it achieved the remaining targets within its 2020 sustainability goals and established new goals as part of its initial 2030 sustainability goals, including a commitment to reduce the rate of carbon emissions by 40%, which aligns with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements in alignment with the Paris Agreement and in support of the United Nations Agenda 2030.

"At the core of our company-wide sustainability efforts are our top priorities as a corporation, which are compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the communities we visit and our crew," said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation. "The annual sustainability report is critical to providing our stakeholders with a transparent view of our progress against key metrics and demonstrating our commitment to protecting the environment, supporting communities and being compliant everywhere we operate in the world. As we look toward the future, we will continue to innovate and invest in sustainable initiatives to support compliance and sustainable tourism."