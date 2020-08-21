Victory Cruise Lines Announces Flexible Booking Policy for 2021

Victory Cruise Line has announced the all-new Risk-Free Booking Policy: Come Home to America in 2021.

As part of the new offer, guests who book their 2021 voyages by September 30, 2020 can receive up to $1,400 in savings when they pay in full, the company announced.

In addition, guests have the option to change or cancel their voyage up to 121 days prior to departure and receive a full, 100% refund.

Per the offer’s terms and conditions, the $250 administration fee associated with VCL brand cruise bookings will be waived for all 2021 bookings made prior to the September 30 expiration date and cancelled at least 121 days prior to departure.

The policy is valid for future and existing 2021 cruise reservations, including group bookings, and is not valid for re-bookings from 2020 to 2021.

“Victory Cruise Lines is committed to providing not only a safe cruise experience for our guests, but also greater transparency on our policies and peace of mind through more flexible booking policies,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “In times of great uncertainty, we hope that our Risk-Free Booking Policy, in addition to our new health and safety protocols, will help guests and travel agents book with confidence knowing that their investment is protected.”