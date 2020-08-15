Crystal Launches CruiseBuilder Video Tutorials for Travel Partners

Crystal has rolled out a series of training videos presenting step-by-step instructions on how to use the features of CruiseBuilder, Crystal’s online booking engine, according to a press release.

Topics of these easy-to-follow, super-short videos – each is less than a minute – include How to Check Availability, How to Check Pricing and How to Make a Fast Quote, among others with the aim of showing the ease and simplicity of the booking process for travel advisors.

Additional videos will be added moving forward.

“Our partners continually express their appreciation for the efficiency and ease of CruiseBuilder and these videos are an added layer of information to help ensure the system is approachable for everyone,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “We strive to take any guesswork out of the process so travel advisors can focus on providing the best service to their clients, which is the ultimate goal for all of us.”

Crystal’s CruiseBuilder platform – and all of the resources in the PRC – are at travel advisors’ fingertips 24/7.

The dynamic platform is continually being enhanced to make the booking process as seamless as possible – recent updates include new booking search options and a cancelled reservations

Roig will host an Insider Insights webinar for travel advisors on Thursday, August 20 at 1 pm ET, a monthly opportunity for travel professionals to stay updated on Crystal’s latest updates. During this month’s webinar, Crystal’s director of digital marketing, Julie Freedman, will provide CruiseBuilder training to support travel advisors.