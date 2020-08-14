Scenic Eclipse Celebrates First Anniversary

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours’ is celebrating one year since Scenic Eclipse embarked on its maiden voyage.

Christened in New York by Godmother Dame Helen Mirren in September 2019, the company said the Scenic Eclipse marries luxury and discovery with the ultimate in safety and sustainability.

In the past year, (essentially eight months due to the global halt to cruises) the 228-passenger luxury yacht Scenic Eclipse has introduced its guests to more than 20 countries across four continents and three oceans, the company said.

Guests have enjoyed more than 290 helicopter flights across incredible vistas, experienced more than 200 dives in Scenic Eclipse’s on-board submarine, Scenic Neptune, able to reach depth upwards of 1,000 feet, and participated in 500 Discovery explorations including kayaking and Zodiac trips around the amazing icebergs of Antarctica.

To celebrate its successful first year, Scenic USA is offering guests free and reduced premium airfare on select Antarctica, Transatlantic and Arctic Scenic Eclipse sailings; and free and reduced economy airfare on Arctic, Central America and Mediterranean voyages; plus an additional $500pp savings if guests pay in full within 14 days of booking.

This is in addition to an included Book with Confidence program that offers guests additional flexibility and includes Deposit Protection Plan (value USD $250).

Ann Chamberlin, Scenic Group VP Sales USA, added, “We have had such an incredible first season with Scenic Eclipse, showcasing its diversity of amenities including discovery explorations, helicopter journeys and submarine dives. These guest opportunities, along with so many others, have really set a new benchmark in ultra-luxury travel and, of course, are extremely popular with our guests. We can’t wait to welcome guests back on board as we continue to develop our luxury ocean products, with plans to make Scenic Eclipse’s second season even more exclusive for our guests.”