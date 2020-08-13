Meyer Turku Confirms Layoffs

Shipbuilder Meyer Turku has announced that it will layoff 166 workers, split between 80 office jobs and 86 yard jobs.

Due to the production schedules of the shipyard the negotiations concerning outfitting, design and HR functions will continue and will be finished during this year, the yard announced.

The yard said the pandemic has changed landscape of cruise operation and shipbuilding drastically.

In April Meyer Turku announced the objective to stretch out the orderbook reaching to 2025 and to secure work for 2025 and 2026. At the same time, the Meyer Turku started negotiations to permanently layoff 450 people.

With the layoffs, Meyer Turku will also start a transition program where it will offer personal guidance, support and specialized training to ease the transition.