Resco Signs New Chinese Cruise Line Customer

Resco in partnership with VONE has announced implementation of the Resco cruise systems for a new Chinese based cruise operator.

Blue Dream Star Cruise line operates a 836-guest vessel sailing out of mainland China and is scheduled to start in October 2020, according to a press release.

Resco provides integrated database management solutions including Central Reservations (CRS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Property Management (PMS) and Point of Sale (POS) systems.

Zhuhai Vone Technology Company (VONE) said it is the leading Chinese cruise IT service provider, VONE has been providing professional information technical services such as IT consulting, IT planning and cruise IT transformation and upgrading, IT operation and IT solutions for cruise liners since 2011.