Seabourn Extends Upcoming Voyage Cancellations

Seabourn announced today that it will cancel upcoming voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet as a part of its pause in global ship operations.

The announcement applies to Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation, and Seabourn Sojourn with each ship having a different “effective through” date. Specific details are as follows:

• Seabourn Encore: with its operations pause effective through November 25, 2020.

• Seabourn Ovation: with its operations pause effective through December 20, 2020.

• Seabourn Sojourn: paused through World Cruise 2021, with its operations pause effective through May 24, 2021.

The brand had previously announced a pause in its global ship operations from March 14 to November 20, 2020, depending on the ship, effectively cancelling all voyages scheduled to operate during that timeframe, according to a press release.

The decision to cancel additional voyages is a proactive action to deal with the circumstances continuing to evolve from the global response to the COVID-19 situation.

“We’ve been saying for some time that our resumption of service will come gradually, and this action reflects that discussion. The health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit remain a top priority,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Like many who watch the travel industry, we are encouraged by the signs emerging around the world that point to travel’s progress toward return. When our expert science and medical advisors and our destinations support the ability to resume travel on Seabourn, we’ll be ready.”

Seabourn will be communicating changes for voyages scheduled to depart in the extension timeframe with all booked guests and their travel advisors.

Guests currently confirmed on Seabourn Sojourn’s 2021 World Cruise will be automatically re-accommodated in the same suite on Seabourn Sojourn’s 2022 World Cruise, at rate paid, within 30 days.

Guests with impacted cruises (except World Cruise 2021) will automatically be cancelled and all guests will receive Bonus Future Cruise Credits.