Dismantling of Cruise Ships Begins in Turkey

Four cruise ships, the Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Inspiration, Pullmantur Monarch and Pullmantur Sovereign are currently in the early stages of their dismantling in Aliaga, Turkey.

Photos were taken by Nautica Goods as the scrapping of the ships is in progress in Turkey. Pictured above, the Pullmantur Sovereign has already had a large section of its hull removed. The steel will eventually be used in other projects globally. 

While four ships currently sit on the beach in Turkey, sources indicate more may be on the way toward the end of August if buyers cannot be found. 

