Cruise Industry News GCSI

Hurtigruten Temporarily Suspends Expedition Cruise Operations

Hurtigruten Ship

Calling it a response to the coronavirus outbreak onboard the Roald Amundsen, Hurtigruten has temporarily suspended all expedition sailings on the Roald Amundsen, Fridtjof Nansen and  Spitsbergen until further notice. Thirty six crew and several guests tested positive for COVID-19 in the outbreak onboard the Roald Amundsen.

"The safety and well-being of our guests and crew is Hurtigruten’s number one priority. We are now focusing all available efforts in taking care of our guests and colleagues. We are working closely with the Norwegian National and Local Health Authorities for follow-up, information, further testing, and infection tracking," said CEO in Hurtigruten, Daniel Skjeldam.

"In light of the recent increase in new cases of COVID-19 globally, the only responsible choice is to suspend all expedition sailings until we are absolutely confident, we can carry out our operations in line with all requirements from the Authorities and with the even stricter requirements we have set for ourselves," he added.

Hurtigruten is as of Monday in the process of reaching out to and informing guests booked on the now cancelled voyages.

The decision has no impact on Hurtigruten's coastal Norway operations.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
AB InBev

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report