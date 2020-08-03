Hurtigruten Temporarily Suspends Expedition Cruise Operations

Calling it a response to the coronavirus outbreak onboard the Roald Amundsen, Hurtigruten has temporarily suspended all expedition sailings on the Roald Amundsen, Fridtjof Nansen and Spitsbergen until further notice. Thirty six crew and several guests tested positive for COVID-19 in the outbreak onboard the Roald Amundsen.

"The safety and well-being of our guests and crew is Hurtigruten’s number one priority. We are now focusing all available efforts in taking care of our guests and colleagues. We are working closely with the Norwegian National and Local Health Authorities for follow-up, information, further testing, and infection tracking," said CEO in Hurtigruten, Daniel Skjeldam.

"In light of the recent increase in new cases of COVID-19 globally, the only responsible choice is to suspend all expedition sailings until we are absolutely confident, we can carry out our operations in line with all requirements from the Authorities and with the even stricter requirements we have set for ourselves," he added.

Hurtigruten is as of Monday in the process of reaching out to and informing guests booked on the now cancelled voyages.

The decision has no impact on Hurtigruten's coastal Norway operations.