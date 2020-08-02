Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

AIDA Scraps First Cruises in August

AIDAperla

AIDA Cruises won't be sailing in early August as Carnival Corporation's German brand announced it had cancelled departures on the AIDAperla on August 5, August 8 and 12, as well as the August 12 sailing aboard the AIDAmar. 

AIDA said that despite intensive prep work and the support of national and international authorities and health experts, it did not receive approval from its flag state of Italy, which it said was still pending. 

The comapny said it was fully ready to welcome guests onboard on August 5, adding that it expects to receive the last formal approval by the flag state of Italy in a timely manner.

