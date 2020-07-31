Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

UnCruise Adventures Set to Restart Cruise Operations

Wilderness Adventurer

UnCruise Adventures announced that they will be the only small boat setting sail in Southeast Alaska this summer.

The company’s CEO Dan Blanchard will welcome aboard excited guests and ensure safety and experiential travel are in place for the August 1 departure out of Juneau.

The company credits its travel relaunch to pivoting quickly as a small business along with establishing crucial conversations with government officials and leading the Small Boat Operators Coalition, according to a press release.

The groundwork that has been set for months with their dedicated team has stepped-up streamlined safety training and protocols for the Wilderness Adventurer to depart on Saturday with 37 guests and 30 crew aboard.

“Travelers want to have a positive impact upon communities and the environment now more than ever,” states Captain Dan Blanchard, UnCruise Adventures CEO. “We left the term of tourists behind long ago. Tourism isn’t about a one-way channel. A balance is needed and that is what Untourism is. Our guests are adventurers not tourists.” he continues. “Coming up on our 25th year we are mindful of where we go from here, and our roots are in a people-to-nature connection. That is the future of travel.”

Among the new protocols are additional physical distancing, added daily activity rosters, thorough testing, and extensive health and safety protocols.

The Alaskan season has five seven-night Glacier Bay Adventure departures scheduled with a strong occupancy. They are providing an industry-leading self-imposed 66% occupancy cap for the Alaskan itineraries.

