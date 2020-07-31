DeCurtis Rolls Out DeCurtis Capital

DeCurtis Corporation has rolled out DeCurtis Capital, a new traditional leasing model to assist existing and new clients during these trying times to manage cash flow while providing solutions to provide a healthier environment to reopen, the company said, in a statement.

DeCurtis is a provider to the cruise industry of location and proximity enabled solutions in complex, indoor environments with a focus on health, safety and security, operational enhancement.

“We are excited to announce the launch of DeCurtis Capital,” said Joe Carino, Chief Financial Officer, DeCurtis Corporation. “In these uncertain economic times, businesses are looking to leverage creative ways to conserve cash and manage working capital. Having the ability to offer a subscription model through DeCurtis Capital and a capital purchase option enhances our value proposition. It provides a new and valuable financing flexibility to our clients in existing and new markets as we grow.”

The addition of DeCurtis Capital is the latest announcement to the company’s value proposition in its mission to help clients in all sectors navigate through the changes brought on by the pandemic, according to a press release.

Among other news, DeCurtis Shield is a mitigation solution which can lessen the spread of illness, creating a safer, more secure environment for employees and guests.

“Adding DeCurtis Capital to our offering makes our state-of-the-art technology affordable to many businesses in multiple industries and qualifies for government funding,” said Camille Olivere, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, DeCurtis Corporation. “Health, safety and security is a core pillar of our company mission."