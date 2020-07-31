Unsung Heroes Campaign Announced by American Queen Steamboat Company

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced the American Countess Unsung Heroes Contest to recognize the individuals who are going above and beyond to support their communities in response to COVID-19, according to a press release.

The news comes in anticipation of the American Countess inaugural sailing on August 23, 2020.

The Unsung Heroes Contest will award five individuals with a complimentary cruise of their choice aboard any American Countess sailing on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Rivers this September through December 2020.

“At American Queen Steamboat Company, we live by the motto Storied Rivers. Deeply Moving, and today, we are deeply moved by the stories of the unsung heroes who are tirelessly working to support and protect their communities in the face of COVID-19,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “With our new health and safety measures in place, we look forward to welcoming these local heroes on board as we set sail once again.”

Nominations can be submitted through the contest’s dedicated landing page. Submissions are encouraged to include individuals from a range of backgrounds, from nurses, teachers, first responders and neighbors to travel agents bringing positivity to their communities. Nominations are open now through August 24, 2020, with the winners selected by an internal team comprised of AQSC leadership, including John Waggoner.

The five winners will be announced on August 31, 2020, in which they will receive a complimentary cruise for themselves and one guest on board a September-December 2020 American Countess sailing. Note, eligible cruise itineraries are subject to blackout dates due to availability.