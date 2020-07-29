Three Modern Cruise Ships Scrapped in Turkey

The Monarch, Sovereign and Carnival Fantasy have found the beach in Turkey for their dismantling.

A photo snapped by Nautica Goods captured the dramatic seen in Aliaga, Turkey, earlier this week as three ships were beached next to one another.

Scrapped Ships:

Monarch

Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,850

Notes: Launched as the Monarch of the seas for Royal Caribbean International in 1988; moved to Pullmantur in 2013.

Sovereign

Built: 1988

Capacity: 2,850

Notes: Launched as the Sovereign of the Sea for Royal Caribbean International in 1988, becoming the largest cruise ship in the world at the time. Transferred to Pullmantur in 2008.

Carnival Fantasy

Built: 1990

Capacity: 2,052

Notes: The Carnival Fantasy was launched in 1990 for Carnival Cruise Line and is one of a number of Fantasy-class cruise ships. By 2020 she was the oldest vessel in the Carnival fleet.