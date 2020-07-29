Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Three Modern Cruise Ships Scrapped in Turkey

Cruise Ship Scrap

The Monarch, Sovereign and Carnival Fantasy have found the beach in Turkey for their dismantling.

A photo snapped by Nautica Goods captured the dramatic seen in Aliaga, Turkey, earlier this week as three ships were beached next to one another. 

Scrapped Ships:

Monarch

Monarch
Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,850
Notes: Launched as the Monarch of the seas for Royal Caribbean International in 1988; moved to Pullmantur in 2013.

Sovereign

Sovereign
Built: 1988
Capacity: 2,850
Notes: Launched as the Sovereign of the Sea for Royal Caribbean International in 1988, becoming the largest cruise ship in the world at the time. Transferred to Pullmantur in 2008.

Carnival Fantasy

Carnival Fantasy
Built: 1990
Capacity: 2,052
Notes: The Carnival Fantasy was launched in 1990 for Carnival Cruise Line and is one of a number of Fantasy-class cruise ships. By 2020 she was the oldest vessel in the Carnival fleet.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Gamemasters

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today