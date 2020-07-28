Silversea Launches S.A.L.T. Lab Radio

Silversea Cruises today announced the launch of S.A.L.T. Lab Radio, a new culinary podcast, following in the steps of the line's S.A.L.T. program (Sea and Land Taste), which will use storytelling to unlock entire ecosystems around culinary discovery when it launches aboard new ship Silver Moon, according to a press release.

S.A.L.T. Lab Radio is available to stream for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

Hosted by Adam Sachs, Silversea’s Director of the S.A.L.T. program and former Editor-in-Chief of Saveur Magazine, and with special guest appearances from culinary experts, each episode of the new podcast will take listeners deep into the world’s richest culinary cultures, the company said.

Its setting will change according to the geographical positioning of Silversea’s Silver Moon and the S.A.L.T. program. Along with Sachs, the podcast is co-produced by Howie Kahn, Rob Corso, and Casey Kahn at FreeTime Media.

“We could all use some transporting stories these days. And with grounded local experts to guide us, we can make connections to places that go beyond the usual chit-chat about where to eat and what to try where, though there will be plenty of practical useful advice for the hungry traveler too,” said Sachs. “We’ll follow the route of Silver Moon and meet up with passionate chefs, winemakers, informed food writers and other experts to help us appreciate the places we visit through the lens of what they grow and cook there.”

Sachs and team have travelled far and wide to tell culinary stories and find engaging guests: recorded on location, S.A.L.T. Lab Radio will enable listeners to follow food to its source, to meet the people preserving culinary traditions, creating new ones, and teaching listeners how to eat in more well-informed ways.

The first episode of the new podcast is available to stream for free on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, as well as on Silversea’s blog: