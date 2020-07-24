Cruise Industry News GCSI

1,200 Passengers Are Back On A Cruise Ship

Mein Schiff 2

The first large cruise ship is back in service as TUI's Mein Schiff 2 left on its first "Blue Cruise" from Hamburg with 1,200 guests aboard

The TUI Cruises ship will not visit any ports but will sail near Norway for scenic cruising for three nights before returning to Germany.

Capacity on the ship has been aggressively trimmed, with the vessel able to hold some 2,900 guests it will operate now with just 1,200 aboard following numerous new health and safety protocols. 

Scenes Onboard

TUI Cruises CEO Wybcke Meier was onhand for the departure and Sebastian Ebel, responsible member of the Executive Board of TUI Group, was also onsite in Hamburg on Friday. 

TUI will add a second ship, the Mein Schiff 1, into service in August. The brand is a joint venture between TUI Group and Royal Caribbean. 

AIDA, Carnival Corporation's German brand, will follow with a planned start up in August with a trio of ships sailing from various German ports.

