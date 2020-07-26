Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven Marks First LNG Bunkering for P&O Iona

P&O Iona at Bremerhaven

On June 18, 2020 there was a major event at Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven as the new P&O Iona was bunkered with LNG fuel from the Kairo tank vessel.

The bunker vessel had transported the liquid gas to the Columbus Quay from Bremerhaven’s twin-town Pori in Finland.

The total volume was about 1,300 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas.

It was the first LNG bunkering process for the new ship. The process took 15 hours as the clean-burning fuel was pumped from the Kairo to the new Iona using a cryogenic hose capable of withstanding temperatures as low as minus 160 degrees Celsius, according to a press release. 

The Iona is currently undergoing its final outfitting at Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven. 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Stream2Sea

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Gamemasters

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report