Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven Marks First LNG Bunkering for P&O Iona

On June 18, 2020 there was a major event at Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven as the new P&O Iona was bunkered with LNG fuel from the Kairo tank vessel.

The bunker vessel had transported the liquid gas to the Columbus Quay from Bremerhaven’s twin-town Pori in Finland.

The total volume was about 1,300 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas.

It was the first LNG bunkering process for the new ship. The process took 15 hours as the clean-burning fuel was pumped from the Kairo to the new Iona using a cryogenic hose capable of withstanding temperatures as low as minus 160 degrees Celsius, according to a press release.

The Iona is currently undergoing its final outfitting at Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven.