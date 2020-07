Marella Cruises today confirmed that due to the on-going travel restrictions it is extending its cancellations of all cruises until Sept. 30.

The cruise line also confirms that the only ship now sailing this summer will be Marella Explorer, home porting in Corfu on Oct. 2.

All customers whose bookings are impacted by the above changes will receive a refund credit and up to 10% incentive of the total value of their booking, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the TUI website.