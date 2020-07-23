Cruise Industry News GCSI

No Start for Black Sea Cruises

Prince Vladimir

Black Sea Cruises has cancelled its July and some August departures as the company was not able to obtain the necessary health certifications to start sailing its week-long Black Sea itineraries aboard the 1971-built Prince Vladimir.

Guests boarded the ship for the July 19 departure in Sochi, but were informed the ship was not going anywhere. Passengers are being allowed to stay onboard for the duration of their cruise with meals and hotel services while docked in Sochi.

The company hopes to return to service at the end of August.

