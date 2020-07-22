Onboard Helicopters Key to Quark Greenland Itinerary

Quark Expeditions has introduced a new expedition program in Greenland capitalizing on the Ultramarine's two twin-engine helicopters, dual heli-decks and a first-ever partnership with local communities in South Greenland that will offer off-ship adventure options (included in the trip package) exclusive to the company, according to a press release.

The ship is set to launch later this year with two twin-engine helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and more, which has enabled Quark Expeditions to offer a new Greenland program in partnership with municipal, regional and national partners, including Tasermiut, a leading outdoor adventure specialist in South Greenland.

"The Greenland Adventure voyages are the first expedition voyages in history to be developed in full partnership with local community members and businesses in Greenland, from conception to execution," said Alex McNeil, Director of Expedition Experience and Innovation for Quark Expeditions. "The culture and expertise of the people of South Greenland will be woven into these voyages. Ultramarine's twin-engine helicopters will transport guests to remote locations for unique adventure options—something no other operator can provide. Aligned with our Polar Promise strategy, all of these activities are developed sustainably with our local partners."

Activities Incluide:

• Heli-hiking

• Helicopter-supported trekking on the vast Greenland Ice Sheet

• Overnight camping (via helicopter transfer) in Tasermiut fjord

• Helicopter-supported kayaking high up in alpine lakes

• Exploring Viking history in South Greenland

• Visits to Kujataa UNESCO World Heritage Site

• Roaming the tundra with a local chef after which guests enjoy an unforgettable meal made from fresh ingredients.

Quark Expeditions is hosting Greenland Adventure Week on Quark Expeditions' Polar Learning Channel from Monday, July 27 to Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:30 pm EST. The six-day program will feature guests from South Greenland and the Quark Expeditions team who have travelled extensively in Greenland. The audience will be able to listen to 20-minute themed presentations and ask questions.