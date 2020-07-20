Carnival Mardi Gras Construction Progressing

In new photos just released, construction on Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras is shown as progressing at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.

The ship is on schedule for a February 2021 debut from the new Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral, according to Carnival.

Workers have installed nearly 800 feet of suspended track for BOLT, the first rollercoaster at sea, that will encircle upper deck.

All of the ship’s more than 2,600 staterooms, including 180 suites across 11 different categories, have been installed as well, with interior outfitters putting the finishing touches on these unique accommodations, according to a press release.

The Mardi Gras’ six themed zones are also taking shape. These areas will include dining, beverage and entertainment options, including restaurants from Emeril Lagasse, Guy Fieri and Shaquille O’Neal.

Encompassing 21 decks, Mardi Gras will offer a groundbreaking new layout highlighted by Grand Central, a massive atrium with three-deck-high windows overlooking the sea.