crewshiplife Knights in Whites Book Launches

Knights in Whites, the final installment of the crewshiplife book trilogy is now on sale.

The third book is the conclusion of the trilogy and contains elements of romance, comedy, heartbreak and the search for that special someone onboard cruise ships, according to the author, Tobias Biddick, a former crew member.

"The trilogy showcases the spirit of an underlying quest for true love within the unique and amusing backdrop of working on cruise ships," said Biddick, who said he was inspired to share his experiences and stories in the crewshiplife trilogy.

"I have worked in the cruise industry for 20 years; onboard the ships for five years and then in cruise head office as shore excursions executive before moving to Australia to develop the cruise business for A&K (Abercrombie & Kent)," said Biddick, who is currently vice president of A&K's cruise business and based in the U.S.

"I went to sea 20 years ago to travel the world, meet amazing like-minded people and still earn some money as it was a sensible and far more enjoyable/efficient alternative to backpacking," he recalled. "The years at sea had such a massive memorable impact on me that I was inspired to share the stories and experiences by writing a book about them, which morphed into three books."

Readers can access the first two books for free for a limited time through Amazon.