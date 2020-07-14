Le Jacques Cartier Delivered to Ponant

Ponant has welcomed the sixth and final vessel in its Explorer class series: Le Jacques Cartier, which was delivered last week in Norway from VARD .

On July 10, Ponant took delivery of Le Jacques Cartier successfully concluding the company’s series of a new generation of ships flying the French flag over just two years.

“The delivery of Le Jacques Cartier is a success. It marks the completion of the Explorer series, which has revolutionised the concept of ocean voyages. These six vessels combining cutting-edge technology and respect for the environment are the symbol of a new generation of ships flying the French flag,” declared Jean Emmanuel Sauvée, CEO of Ponant.

With just 92 rooms and suites, all with balconies or private terraces, sleek and elegant exterior lines and a refined design, Le Jacques Cartier joins its siste rships featuring the latest technology and innovations while respecting the environment. Le Jacques Cartier also features Ponant's concept the “Blue Eye.” This underwater multi-sensory lounge allows guests to discover and experience the underwater world through two giant windows resembling the eyes of a whale looking out to the seabed.

Also new on Le Jacques Cartier, the ship will feature a hidden work of art by Shuck One, an acclaimed French graffiti artist known for TK. During the construction of the ship, the artist produced an allegorical diptych on the raw steel of the ship showcasing the oceans and nature.

Shuck One’s piece was then covered up when then ship completed construction and is now only available for viewing via a porthole. Find a video of Shuck’s creation here.