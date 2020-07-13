Black Sea Cruises Plans July 19 Start

Black Sea Cruises announced it is starting operations again on July 19 as the Rosmorport-led operation is set to sail the Prince Vladimir on itineraries from Sochi.

Port calls include Novorossiysk, Yalta and Sevastopol, all of which offer inter-porting opportunities. The ship will overnight in Sevastopol. Company officials previously said about 60 percent of guests embark in Sochi.

The ship is one of the few in the Black Sea, and the only one operating a full seasonal program, as Russian authorities look to use the cruise brand to drive economic impact to port cities.

The company launched operations in 2017, having purchased the former Royal Iris for about 11 million euro. The 764-passenger ship last sailed for Mano Cruises.