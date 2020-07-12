Key West Could Ban Big Cruise Ships

Megaships could be a distant memory in Key West, Florida, come 2021 as a referendum has been added to the November ballot that would limit the size of ships calling.

Three proposed amendments on the ballot would restrict the size of ship, limit the number of guests disembarking on a daily basis, and prioritize ships with “better” environmental and public health records.

The new rules would limit the number of guests coming off ships to 1,500 a day. Ships with more than 1,300 guests would not be allowed to disembark passengers in Key West.