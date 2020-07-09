Carnival Corporation today announced two executive moves as part of the company's broader efforts to enhance operations and best prepare the organization for the eventual resumption of cruising, according to a press release.

Neil Palomba, currently president of Costa, has been executive vice president and chief operations officer for Carnival Cruise Line.

During Palomba's transition, the Costa Cruises leadership team will continue to report to Michael Thamm, CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia.

Gus Antorcha, currently chief operations officer for Carnival Cruise Line, has been named president of Holland America Line, effective immediately.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to continue enhancing our global operations, these moves clearly demonstrate the depth and strength of our leadership team," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "We are using this pause in guest operations to evaluate every aspect of our business, including our leadership structures, and make changes where appropriate to improve our business. Gus and Neil are both proven and strategic leaders within our organization, and we are looking forward to their contributions and success in these new roles as we position our company and our brands for a bright future."

Palomba

Palomba assumes the role of chief operations officer for Carnival Corporation's namesake and largest brand, Carnival Cruise Line. In this role, his responsibilities include oversight of all hotel operations, guest services, guest commerce and guest care, according to a press release.

Since February 2015, Palomba has led Costa Cruises, with responsibility for managing all aspects of the brand, including strategy, product design, guest care, sales, marketing, revenue management and fleet deployment, among others. Under his leadership, Costa Cruises introduced its "Italy's Finest" brand positioning, debuted a number of guest and onboard experience innovations, and launched Costa Smeralda, the brand's first cruise ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Prior to becoming president of Costa Cruises, Palomba served as the brand's senior vice president, hotel operations and guest experience beginning in January 2014. Previously, he held multiple leadership positions in the cruise industry, working up to corporate operating officer for MSC Cruises, following multiple onshore and onboard roles, including positions in the hotel and deck departments onboard a cruise ship and rising to serve as a second officer.

Antorcha

Antorcha will lead Holland America Line. In this role, he will guide Holland America Line's return to cruise operations and plans for future growth, including sales and marketing, revenue management, deployment and itinerary planning, public relations, guest services operations and strategic planning.

As an industry veteran with over nine years of service at Carnival Cruise Line, Antorcha held several key leadership roles supporting the brand's continued growth and popularity amongst cruisers. Prior to becoming chief operations officer, Antorcha served as Carnival Cruise Line's executive vice president, guest services, responsible for onboard operations, and senior vice president, guest commerce. He previously served as a partner and managing director for Boston Consulting Group.