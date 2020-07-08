Princess Shuffles Alaska and Europe Deployment for 2021

Princess Cruises announced changes to its deployment in Alaska and Europe for summer 2021 with the Majestic Princess arriving to the West Coast and setting sail for her inaugural Alaska season, and Regal Princess returning to Europe, according to a press release.

The Majestic Princess will be deployed to Alaska replacing Regal Princess, picking up all the Regal Princess published Seattle Inside Passage departures from May to September, except Regal Princess May 4, 2021 departure of a five-day Alaska Sampler which will be cancelled.

The Regal Princess will sail from Southampton, England replacing Grand Princess for summer 2021. Regal Princess will sail on 17 roundtrip departures from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Norway, Scandinavia, Iceland and other popular destinations in Europe.

As a result of this change, the Regal Princess South Pacific Crossing, and two Grand Princess seven-day Europe cruises will be cancelled.

The Grand Princess will be deployed to the West Coast for a new summer Mexico and California Coast season departing from Los Angeles with details to be announced later this summer, Princess said.