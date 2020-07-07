P&O Cruises announced that the Oceana has been sold and will leave the fleet.

It makes the 2000-built 2,016-guest ship the first "modern" cruise ship sold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A buyer or a sales price was not named.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Whilst we and many of our guests will miss Oceana, her departure will allow us to focus on our remaining ships in the fleet, as capacity expands with the delivery of Iona later this year followed by her sister ship, scheduled for 2022.

“During this pause in our operations we need to fit the fleet for the future and ensure we have the right mix of ships once we resume sailing.

“I am so sorry to disappoint those guests who were booked on Oceana but I hope they will be able to find a similar alternative holiday, whether that is ex UK from Southampton or a fly/cruise itinerary.”

Ship Facts: