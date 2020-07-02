Carnival Legend Comes to the Rescue in The Bahamas

On Tuesday, while Carnival Legend was off the coast of The Bahamas, the crew responded to a call for help from a small boat that had run out of fuel.

"Our pause in sailing guests doesn’t mean we pause our obligations as seafarers to help others in distress," the company said.

The Carnival Legend thus rendezvoused with the small craft and delivered 25 gallons of diesel fuel so that the boat could make its way back to Jacksonville.

Carnival said it wanted to thank Carnival Legend Captain Alessandro Galotto and his team for their efforts in lending a hand to their fellow mariners.