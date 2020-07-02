Royal Caribbean Has Repatriated 38,000 Crew

Crew Transfer

Royal Caribbean International has repatriated approximately 95 percent of its crew, which generally totals about 40,000 aboard, said Vicki Freed, senior vice president, sales, trade support and service.

Freed said the company had taken crew home via its own ships or chartered aircraft.

Better yet, by July 15, the company expects to have 97 percent of its crew home. 

"No crew left behind," said Freed, speaking on a webinar with travel agents.

That would leave Royal Caribbean with around 1,200 crew board its 26 ships, which works out to an average of 46 crew per ship. 

A cold lay-up scenario for a modern cruise ship needs roughly 40 crew aboard to maintain and run necessary equipment. 

