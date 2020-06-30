American Queen Steamboat Extends Temporary Service Suspension

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) has announced that it will extend its temporary suspension of operations on board the American Empress through August 2, 2020 and the American Duchess through August 16, 2020.

The decision was made in an abundance of caution for the health and safety of its guests and crew, the company said, in a press release.

“The decision to extend our suspension was disappointing, but necessary in order to prioritize the wellbeing of our guests, crew and partners,” saidJohn Waggoner, CEO and founder of American Queen Steamboat Company. “We have continued to monitor the climate surrounding COVID-19, we feel that extending our relaunch date is the most responsible way to uphold our commitment to the safety of each individual who steps on board one of our paddlewheelers and to the communities we visit.”

AQSC will be contacting all guests and travel agents impacted by the extended suspensions to discuss available rebooking options and offer a future cruise credit for 125 percent of the cruise fare (valid through 2022), the company stated.

2020 Operation Plans:

American Empress

The American Empress, which sails the Columbia and Snake rivers, will extend its suspension through August 2, 2020.

American Duchess

The American Duchess, which sails on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, will extend its suspension through August 16, 2020, and intends to resume operations with the August 17-23 Lower Mississippi sailing from New Orleans, LA, to Memphis, TN.

American Countess

The American Countess, the latest paddlewheeler to join the AQSC fleet on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, will continue as planned with the previously announced suspension through August 8, 2020.

American Queen

The American Queen, which sails on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, will continue as planned with the previously announced suspension through August 8, 2020.