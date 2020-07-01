Hurtigruten Offering Freedom Flash Sale

Hurtigruten is offering a special "Freedom Flash Sale" offering discounts of up to 50% on select 2020 and 2021 itineraries.

WHEN: Starting Wednesday, July 1 through Wednesday July 8 for the North American market on cruises heading to Antarctica, Iceland, Norway, Alaska and South and Central America.

WHERE: The online booking portal will open on Wednesday, July 1st. The direct booking link for the Freedom Flash Sale is: https://www.hurtigruten.com/offers-overview/freedom-flash-sale/.

DETAILS: Travelers can choose from 2020 – 2021 cruises and it includes sailings on the new MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen:

Alaska, Iceland and Norway Itineraries:

• Arctic Islands Discovery (Eastbound)

• Alaska and British Columbia – Epic Wilderness Expedition

• Winter Norway

Antarctica, North America and Central America Itineraries:

• Northeast US and Atlantic Canada - Fall Foliage

• Caribbean Sea - Discover Cayes, Coves and Reefs

• Great Explorers and Wildlife