Hurtigruten Offering Freedom Flash Sale

MS Spitsbergen

Hurtigruten is offering a special "Freedom Flash Sale" offering discounts of up to 50% on select 2020 and 2021 itineraries.

WHEN: Starting Wednesday, July 1 through Wednesday July 8 for the North American market on cruises heading to Antarctica, Iceland, Norway, Alaska and South and Central America.

WHERE: The online booking portal will open on Wednesday, July 1st. The direct booking link for the Freedom Flash Sale is: https://www.hurtigruten.com/offers-overview/freedom-flash-sale/. 

DETAILS: Travelers can choose from 2020 – 2021 cruises and it includes sailings on the new MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen:

Alaska, Iceland and Norway Itineraries:
• Arctic Islands Discovery (Eastbound)
• Alaska and British Columbia – Epic Wilderness Expedition
• Winter Norway

Antarctica, North America and Central America Itineraries:
• Northeast US and Atlantic Canada - Fall Foliage
• Caribbean Sea - Discover Cayes, Coves and Reefs
• Great Explorers and Wildlife

