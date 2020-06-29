Saga To Get New Ship in October

Saga has announced it will take delivery of the new 1,000-guest Spirit of Adventure this October, pushed back from July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Group has been working with industry bodies and the Government to establish operational practices that would enable a return of operations in both Tour and Cruise businesses as the current restrictions are lifted," Saga said, in a statement. "The Group's new mid-sized ships are ideally placed to offer 'safe sailing' and all these measures will be in place by the end of August."

The new ships inaugural cruise will now depart from the UK for the Mediterranean in early November.