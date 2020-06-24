IAATO Welcomes New Members

Two Operators, five provisional operators and five new associates have been welcomed into the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) at the responsible tourism organisation’s first online annual meeting, according to a press release.

Ice Trek and Scenic Expeditions have become IAATO Operators.

Intrepid Travel, Residences at Sea, Students on Ice, Sur Expeditions and Viking Expeditions have been granted Provisional Operator status and a further five; Arbue Services S.A., Inmarsat, RSR Nemo Ship Management, Newayer Travel and V Ships Leisure have gained Associate Member status, making the total IAATO membership to 113, the group said, in a press release.

The new operators, provisional operators and associates were voted in by the IAATO membership.