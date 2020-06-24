IAATO Welcomes New Members

The World

Two Operators, five provisional operators and five new associates have been welcomed into the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) at the responsible tourism organisation’s first online annual meeting, according to a press release.

Ice Trek and Scenic Expeditions have become IAATO Operators.

Intrepid Travel, Residences at Sea, Students on Ice, Sur Expeditions and Viking Expeditions have been granted Provisional Operator status and a further five; Arbue Services S.A., Inmarsat, RSR Nemo Ship Management, Newayer Travel and V Ships Leisure have gained Associate Member status, making the total IAATO membership to 113, the group said, in a press release.

The new operators, provisional operators and associates were voted in by the IAATO membership.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Boston Chemicals

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report