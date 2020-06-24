NEXT Offers UV-C Tech for Ships and Terminals

NEXT LLC and Five Star International Shipping have launched a new lineup of UV-C products empowering cruise lines and terminals to scientifically mitigate contagion from the boarding process onward, according to a press release.

In unison with its USA-based manufacturing partners, NEXT’s line-up of industrial-grade UV-C appliances can be deployed inside every area of the ship’s interior, according to the company.

These range from high-powered applications for large spaces such as theaters, dining venues and spa and fitness centers employed during routine sanitizing operations to compact HVAC units with filtration for back offices, crew areas, staterooms, elevators and restrooms.

NEXT said it is offering technical and advisory teams for installations around the globe.

NEXT CEO Martin Salzedo noted: “A diligent search for best-in-class manufacturers of industrial-grade temperature scanning and UV-C products manufactured for the specific purpose of detecting and killing viruses, bacteria, mold, and spores on surfaces and in the air. Critical was the availability, reliability and quality built into the products ensuring cost-effective operational success, measurable results, and optimal performance.”

Highlights:

• At the point of embarkation mass temperature detection screening scans those entering and inside a terminal. Scanners can be dispersed onboard and at destination ports to continuously monitor temperatures.

• Self-contained plug and play UV-C units pull air away from breathing levels to the floor eradicating particles and decontaminating the air. Variations in size, capacity and cost can be deployed in guest relation areas, guest and staff/crew accommodations, back offices, public restrooms and elevators.

• For large spaces, UV-C towers utilize UV-C light to seek out and destroy microorganisms in the air and on hard surfaces. The portable towers can decontaminate from areas of 400 - 8,000 square feet using two, four, or eight bulbs. Large open spaces, when closed for sanitizing or decontamination such as dining, fitness/spa, and entertainment venues are prime targets.

• Handheld UV-C units disinfect hard-to-clean surfaces and inaccessible areas that require frequent wipe-downs. Handheld units target high volume touch points including buffets, bars, casinos, stairwells, landings, companion ways, restrooms, spas and fitness centers.

• HVAC duct inserts incorporate UV-C technology into existing air conditioning and filtration systems and are key in eradicating particles and viruses in the air as it passes through the duct prior to allowing particulates and spores to circulate.

Interested parties can learn more here.