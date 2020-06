Norwegian Cruise Line has released a new health and safety video from its leadership team highlighting the six key areas of focus which will be implemented fleetwide onboard and on shore. Earlier in June, the company released new and comprehensive health protocols.

The Video Covers:

1. Enhanced Screening Protocols for Guest and Crew

2. All-New Air Filtration

3. Increased Sanitation Measures

4. Responsible Social Distancing

5. Enhanced Medical Resources

6. Extended Ship to Shore Safety