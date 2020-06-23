DeCurtis Appoints New CEO and President

DeCurtis Corporation, a key provider of location and proximity enabled solutions in complex indoor environments, announced today that Derek Fournier has been appointed CEO and President. Founder and former CEO, David DeCurtis, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board, effective immediately, according to a press release.

“DeCurtis Corporation has been on an incredible journey for the last twenty years, and we have been fortunate to work with stellar clients on truly transformational solutions,” said David DeCurtis, Chairman of the Board at DeCurtis Corporation. “Derek has been with us since we first began focusing on cruise and indoor location services and has been a fundamental force in driving us to be the recognized leader in that space. His leadership as President for the past two years make it clear that he is the right choice to lead us into the future as we grow our presence in verticals including healthcare, education, commercial real estate and tourism.”

Fournier has been with DeCurtis Corporation for more than 10 years, and has served as President since 2018, during which he was responsible for business operations, sales and marketing functions.

During his tenure as President, DeCurtis Corporation has created and gone to market with the premier architecture for location and proximity solutions serving complex indoor environments built atop the most advanced experience platform available on the market, the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP)3

Under Fournier’s stewardship, DeCurtis recently launched DeCurtis Shield, a combination of facial recognition and thermal imaging solutions to assess temperature movements of personnel. Unlike other temperature reading point-solutions in the marketplace, when tied to the DXP, DeCurtis Shield enables businesses to quickly deploy, assess, and create real-time and retroactive timelines to address potential outbreaks, identify interaction risks, as well as strategically plan for cleaning protocols, according to a press release.

“I am excited and honored to assume my role as CEO, particularly at such an important time in DeCurtis’ history,” said Fournier. “While the industries we serve face unique challenges, we are committed and well-equipped to utilize our industry-leading, tested and proven solutions to enable our clients and partners to open and operate their businesses safely. We have an amazing international team of compassionate and brilliant folks, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with them to solve crucial pain-points for our clients across the many verticals in which we operate.”