Variety Cruises Will Start Cruising in July

Variety Cruises said it will resume operations on July 24, 2020, with the 49-guest Galileo on an eight-day itinerary.

Newly appointed CEO Filippos Venetopoulos - grandson to the founder Diogenis Venetopoulos and son to the company’s Chairman Lakis Venetopoulos - is now at the helm for the company's resumption of service.

He takes the reins with the promise that the guests’ safety and an even more sustainability-driven small ship cruise product remains paramount, according to the company.

“This is not the time to strive to reinvent what we had or who we were. It is a time to look forward and build a better world by learning from our history and providing strong travel experiences that enrich the soul," said Venetopoulos

"Sustainability, diversity, safety, and fun are the common threads that drive us in terms of both our guests and the communities we visit. I would like to personally invite you to join us on our maiden voyage of July 24, or on any of our upcoming cruises in Greece or in the Seychelles, as we continue to announce our old and new destinations. We believe that travel is more than just a luxury, but a way of life; a public function necessary for our growth and evolution, and at times like these… for inner healing.

"Now is not the time to focus on bookings and numbers by placing our sustainability goals aside, but in fact the time to make those our number one priority. Diversity, sustainability, equality, and above all connecting with one another."

The company's July itinerary will be the "Greece the Jewels of the Cyclades" sailings, featuring smaller Greek ports. Jewels of the Cyclades departures start from $2,590 per person, sailing from the yacht cruise marina in Athens on Fridays.