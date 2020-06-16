Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Paul Gauguin To Start Operations in July

Paul Gauguin

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced the resumption of its Tahiti and French Polynesia small-ship voyages starting in July 2020 and an extensive COVID-safe protocol from owner Ponant.

French Polynesia is officially re-opening to international tourism on July 15, 2020.

The line will offer its seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands voyages departing July 11 and July 18, 2020, for the local French Polynesian market.

The itinerary highlights the natural wonders and rich culture of the islands, departs and returns to Papeete, Tahiti, and features visits to Huahine and Motu Mahana (the line’s private islet off the coast of Taha’a), along with two days in Bora Bora (with daily access to a private beach), and two days in Moorea.

The company will welcome both local and international guests on its 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage departing July 29, 2020, from Papeete, Tahiti.

In addition to sailing the islands of Huahine, Bora Bora, Motu Mahana, and Moorea, this itinerary also features calls at the atolls of Rangiroa and Fakarava in the Tuamotu Archipelago.

In August 2020 and beyond, Paul Gauguin resumes its previously scheduled seven- to 14-night Tahiti, French Polynesia, and South Pacific sailings.

