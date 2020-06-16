Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

CDC's Color System for Cruise Ships Goes Live

CDC Logo

Following a meeting last week between the cruise industry and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CDC's color-coded system for crew members to travel home is now live.

"As a prerequisite for requesting commercial travel, cruise lines must have a complete and accurate response plan that provides a safe environment for crew members to work and disembark during the period of the No Sail Order," the CDC has stated, also adding that it has provided feedback regarding all the response plans that have been submitted and is working with the cruise lines to ensure they are implementing the safeguards outlined in their plans.

CDC's color-coding system shows that the organization has finished the review of the cruise line’s plan, and the cruise line has returned an acknowledgement attesting that their No Sail Order response plan is complete and accurate.

The new table will be updated once a week and is available to view here.

So far the only "green" ship is the Grand Celebration from Bahamas Paradise, while a number of other ships have been listed as provisionally red or provisionally green.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Cartagena

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report