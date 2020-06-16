CDC's Color System for Cruise Ships Goes Live

Following a meeting last week between the cruise industry and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CDC's color-coded system for crew members to travel home is now live.

"As a prerequisite for requesting commercial travel, cruise lines must have a complete and accurate response plan that provides a safe environment for crew members to work and disembark during the period of the No Sail Order," the CDC has stated, also adding that it has provided feedback regarding all the response plans that have been submitted and is working with the cruise lines to ensure they are implementing the safeguards outlined in their plans.

CDC's color-coding system shows that the organization has finished the review of the cruise line’s plan, and the cruise line has returned an acknowledgement attesting that their No Sail Order response plan is complete and accurate.

The new table will be updated once a week and is available to view here.

So far the only "green" ship is the Grand Celebration from Bahamas Paradise, while a number of other ships have been listed as provisionally red or provisionally green.