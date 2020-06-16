Iceland to Reopen to Cruise Ships

Iceland is reopening its borders to tourists as of June 15, according to a statement.

Travelers heading to Iceland will have to fill out a pre-registration form and download the C-19 app on their mobile phones.

Upon arrival in Iceland, travelers can choose between taking a PCR test at the airport or self-isolating for two weeks, according to a statement.

The PRC test will be free of charge for the initial two-week period, after that, from July 1st onwards; the price will be set at 15.000 ISK. After undergoing the PCR test, tourists can leave the airport, but are advised to travel with caution until the test results are confirmed, according to a statement. Those can be expected within five hours and will appear in the C-19 app or via text message.

“We are very pleased with the authorities’ decision to open the borders, with next-to-no new cases, we are ready to welcome vessels of all sizes again in Iceland.” said Pétur Ólafsson, port master of Akureyri and chair of Cruise Iceland. “This might even be the perfect time to visit, since there will be a lot less tourists than previous years. We will definitely not be facing any congestion problems and passengers can enjoy the services offered by ports and tour operators, and thereby contributing to the local community, where many have been sitting idly since the corona-crisis started."

Expedition vessels are expected to arrive in Iceland from mid-July, according to a statement, with new operating measures in place, such as social distancing, increased medical personnel onboard and frequent health monitoring of passengers.