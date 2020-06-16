Lindblad Works Loan Deferral on New Ships to Save Cash

Lindblad Expeditions announced it has reached an agreement with its Export Credit Agency lenders, Garantiinstituttet for eksportkreditt and Eksportkreditt Norge AS, which represent the Norwegian government, and Citibank, N.A., London Branch to amend its ECA facilities.

The deal relates to the new National Geographic Endurance and Resolution and the Senior Secured Credit Agreement dated January 8, 2018 for up to $107,694,892.00 in Respect of the Acquisition of Hull No. 312 (the “312 Amendment”), and (ii) First Amendment Relating to the Senior Secured Credit Agreement Dated April 8, 2019 for up to $122,840,000.00 in Respect of the Acquisition of Hull No. 316 (the “316 Amendment” and, together with the 312 Amendment, the “Amendments”).

The primary elements of the Amendments include: